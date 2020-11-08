BRPD and LSU investigating claims from WR, Koy Moore, that he was "violated" by police officers

Twitter: Koy Moore

BATON ROUGE - LSU freshman and wide receiver, Koy Moore, claims that on Saturday night he was " violated numerous times" by Baton Rouge police officers for no reason.

Moore posted to Twitter Sunday afternoon claiming that BRPD officers pulled out their weapons on the student-athlete assuming that he had drugs and a gun in his possession.