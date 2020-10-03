BRPD and emergency crews respond to fatal shooting on Highland Road near Neighborhood Walmart

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a Saturday fatal shooting that claimed one life at the Hub Apartments located on Highland Road.

Around 5:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department, responded to the 5100 block of Highland Road near the Neighborhood Walmart in reference to a shooting.

According to emergency crews, one man was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Details are limited. This is a developing story.