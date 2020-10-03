61°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD and emergency crews respond to fatal shooting on Highland Road near Neighborhood Walmart
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a Saturday fatal shooting that claimed one life at the Hub Apartments located on Highland Road.
Around 5:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department, responded to the 5100 block of Highland Road near the Neighborhood Walmart in reference to a shooting.
According to emergency crews, one man was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Details are limited. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
President Donald Trump begins coronavirus recovery; physician says he is 'doing very...
-
2MAD: Healthcare heroes recognized, rewarded for hard work throughout pandemic
-
Friday night lights are officially back on in Louisiana
-
Some online students might be required to return to the classroom
-
Haunted houses prep for spooky season with heightened safety measures, restrictions amid...