61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD and emergency crews respond to fatal shooting on Highland Road near Neighborhood Walmart

3 hours 14 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, October 03 2020 Oct 3, 2020 October 03, 2020 6:05 PM October 03, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a Saturday fatal shooting that claimed one life at the Hub Apartments located on Highland Road.

Around 5:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department, responded to the 5100 block of Highland Road near the Neighborhood Walmart in reference to a shooting. 

According to emergency crews, one man was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Details are limited. This is a developing story.   

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days