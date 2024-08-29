BRPD: Alleged drug dealer arrested after throwing kilo of cocaine out of car

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested on drug dealing charges after police tried to stop him after he threw a backpack of cocaine from his car, police said.

Stanley Shepherd, 48, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison early Wednesday morning for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop Shepherd for a traffic violation. Police said they saw him throw a backpack out of the window. Shepherd then stopped his vehicle and officers recovered the backpack, which had 1.4 kilograms of cocaine inside.