89°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Alleged drug dealer arrested after throwing kilo of cocaine out of car
BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested on drug dealing charges after police tried to stop him after he threw a backpack of cocaine from his car, police said.
Stanley Shepherd, 48, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison early Wednesday morning for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.
Trending News
Around 12:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop Shepherd for a traffic violation. Police said they saw him throw a backpack out of the window. Shepherd then stopped his vehicle and officers recovered the backpack, which had 1.4 kilograms of cocaine inside.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Shrimp and Petroleum Festival
-
Varsity Sports to host Run/Walk cancer fundraiser today to raise money for...
-
LSU won't change football pregame to accommodate Landry request that players stand...
-
2une In Previews: Showdown On The Bluff
-
Louisiana bringing float to Tournament of the Roses celebration in Pasadena for...