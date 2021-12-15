BRPD: Alleged bank robber held up five businesses in two-day crime spree

Alvieyle Moore, 32, held up the Regions Bank on South Sherwood Forest, police said in a news release late Saturday night.

BATON ROUGE - Police say a man held up four businesses in a single day last week, including two hotels and a bank.

Alvieyle Moore, 32, began his crime spree early Friday morning when he held up two hotels near the Acadian Thruway, according to BRPD. He then allegedly went on to rob the Circle K on Perkins Road around 1 p.m. that same day.

Police say Moore capped off Friday by robbing the Regions Bank on South Sherwood Forest around closing time. Moore was allegedly armed with a gun and demanded money. He was able to get away with an "undisclosed amount of money.

The string of robberies concluded Saturday night with a fifth robbery at the Albertsons grocery store on Perkins Road.

Moore was finally arrested by state police and the FBI Wednesday night in Livingston Parish. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday on four counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery.