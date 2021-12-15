Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Alleged bank robber held up five businesses in two-day crime spree
BATON ROUGE - Police say a man held up four businesses in a single day last week, including two hotels and a bank.
Alvieyle Moore, 32, began his crime spree early Friday morning when he held up two hotels near the Acadian Thruway, according to BRPD. He then allegedly went on to rob the Circle K on Perkins Road around 1 p.m. that same day.
Police say Moore capped off Friday by robbing the Regions Bank on South Sherwood Forest around closing time. Moore was allegedly armed with a gun and demanded money. He was able to get away with an "undisclosed amount of money.
The string of robberies concluded Saturday night with a fifth robbery at the Albertsons grocery store on Perkins Road.
Moore was finally arrested by state police and the FBI Wednesday night in Livingston Parish. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday on four counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Disturbing new video shows helicopter falling apart moments before impact on I-10
-
Family remembers innocent bystander killed in Tuesday drive-by shooting
-
LSU signs 12 players on early National Signing Day
-
Larger-than-life Santa Claus stolen from Baton Rouge law firm
-
News 2 Geaux: COVID vaccine required for students 16, older