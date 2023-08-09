93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: 7-year-old struck after running in front of school bus, taken to hospital

1 hour 2 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, August 09 2023 Aug 9, 2023 August 09, 2023 6:00 PM August 09, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a crash where a 7-year-old was reportedly struck by a school bus Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sherwood Street and Plank Road. A Baton Rouge Police spokesperson tells WBRZ the child was hit after running in front of the bus. 

The victim was taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unclear. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days