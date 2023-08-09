93°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: 7-year-old struck after running in front of school bus, taken to hospital
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a crash where a 7-year-old was reportedly struck by a school bus Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sherwood Street and Plank Road. A Baton Rouge Police spokesperson tells WBRZ the child was hit after running in front of the bus.
The victim was taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unclear.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Roadwork expected to cause back-to-school traffic mess in Ascension Parish
-
Man accused of holding woman captive in Livingston Parish dies in custody...
-
Ambitious new project aims to turn historic Baton Rouge hotel into affordable...
-
St. Joseph's Academy parking lot built after contentious fight with neighbors
-
Management teams gifted ownership over popular Baton Rouge restaurants