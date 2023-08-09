BRPD: 7-year-old struck after running in front of school bus, taken to hospital

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a crash where a 7-year-old was reportedly struck by a school bus Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sherwood Street and Plank Road. A Baton Rouge Police spokesperson tells WBRZ the child was hit after running in front of the bus.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unclear.

This is a developing story.