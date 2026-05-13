BRPD: 45-year-old man arrested in killing of 15-year-old boy

BATON ROUGE - A 45-year-old man was arrested in the May 7 killing of a 15-year-old boy.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Wednesday that Montrell Blakes was arrested for allegedly killing Christopher Reyes.

BRPD said Reyes was found shot to death along South Flannery Road Near Arlingford Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on May 7.

Blakes was booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Officers noted that Blakes has been previously arrested for domestic abuse, burglary, theft, drug possession and weapons charges.