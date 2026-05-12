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BRPD: 3 people injured in early Monday morning shooting near corner of Plank, Chippewa roads
BATON ROUGE — Three people were hurt in a shooting along Plank Road earlier this week.
The shooting happened on Monday around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Plank and Chippewa roads.
A Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said that the department is investigating the shooting, but noted that the injuries the three people sustained were non-life-threatening.
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