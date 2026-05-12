BRPD: 3 people injured in early Monday morning shooting near corner of Plank, Chippewa roads

BATON ROUGE — Three people were hurt in a shooting along Plank Road earlier this week.

The shooting happened on Monday around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Plank and Chippewa roads.

A Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said that the department is investigating the shooting, but noted that the injuries the three people sustained were non-life-threatening.