BRPD: 22 arrests made, 6 guns seized in street-racing crackdown

BATON ROUGE - After a crack-down on street racing, officers made 22 arrests and confiscated six guns Saturday.

"For the past two weeks, Chief Paul has initiated a street racing operation in an attempt to curb the behavior of those that are out there racing their cars up and down the street, blocking intersections," explained L'Jean McKneely with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers issued 56 traffic tickets, seized six guns, three of which were stolen, arrested two fugitives, nine felons and arrested 11 people for misdemeanors.

Tuesday, the BRPD said they will continue to have planned operations to keep street racing from happening within the city limits.

If they want to show off their vehicles or its speed McKneely said there's a legal way to do it.

"There's a raceway over in Port Allen that you can go and race your car up and down with no problem, but to do it here in Baton Rouge in our city blocking the roadway and the city street is not acceptable," he said.