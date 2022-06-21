89°
BRPD: 22 arrests made, 6 guns seized in street racing crack-down Saturday

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - After a crack-down on street racing, officers made 22 arrests and confiscated six guns Saturday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers issued 56 traffic tickets, seized six guns, three of which were stolen, arrested two fugitives, nine felons and arrested 11 people for misdemeanors.

Tuesday, the BRPD said they will continue to have planned operations to keep street racing from happening within the city limits.

