BRPD: 17-year-old dead after overnight shooting, second teen hurt

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead and another hurt late Monday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Rodrick Cook, 17, died around 12:46 a.m. on Matilda Street. Another 17-year-old was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive in the killing.