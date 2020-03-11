BRPD: 15-year-old shot and killed on Old Hammond Hwy.

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating the shooting death of a teenager.

Police say 15-year-old Emanual Banks was found shot to death near a parking lot at 11528 Old Hammond Highway at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday morning. Banks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not announced any suspects or motives. The investigation is ongoing.