68°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: 14-year-old dies after Wednesday night shooting on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - A 14-year-old died from a shooting on Plank Road that took place Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BRPD said they responded to a shooting call around 7:49 p.m. Wednesday night. Eric Taylor, 14, was taken to a local hospital. He was walking in the area when a vehicle pulled up and opened fire.
At around 11:05 p.m. Friday, Taylor died as a result of his injuries.
Trending News
No suspects or motives have been developed at this time. Anyone having information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sorrento man arrested for possession, distribution of child porn
-
Two arrested after allegedly throwing chairs at apartment, beating man with handgun
-
Zachary police make arrest in carjacking, attempted murder
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday