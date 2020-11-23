Browns star Garrett to miss second game with COVID-19 virus

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns defensive standout Myles Garett will miss his second consecutive game as he recovers from the COVID-19 virus.

Garrett sat out Sunday’s win over Philadelphia, and he’ll also be kept out of this week’s game at Jacksonville. Coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide any detail on Garrett’s condition other than saying he will not be back in time to face the Jaguars.

Garrett has 9 1/2 sacks and has been among the NFL’s best defensive players all season. He has four strip sacks and made numerous game-swinging plays while helping the Browns (7-3) toward their best 10-game record since 1994.

Garrett was isolated at home for two days last week with COVID-like symptoms before he tested positive on Friday.

The Browns’ defense came up big without Garrett, getting five sacks and scoring a touchdown and safety in the 22-17 win over the Eagles.