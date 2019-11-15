Browns' Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely after violent, on-field brawl

CLEVELAND - Defensive end Myles Garrett will not play another snap for the rest of the 2019 season after he ripped off another player's helmet and clubbed him in the head with it.

The NFL announced Garrett's suspension along with a host of other disciplinary actions over the all-out brawl that broke out at the tail end of the Thursday night Browns-Steelers game.

Garrett's late tackle on Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, with only seconds left on the clock, turned into a struggle after the whistle. It escalated as Garrett forcibly removed Rudolph's helmet and swung it into the QB's unprotected head. The hit prompted a full-on fight between the two AFC North rival teams.

He hit Mason Rudolph with his own helmet!!?! pic.twitter.com/u5Q1YcQu7W — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 15, 2019

The NFL confirmed Friday that Garrett would be suspended for at least the remainder of the regular season and any potential playoff appearances.

Steelers center Maurkic Pouncey was suspended three games for punching and kicking Garrett, and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for one game. He shoved Rudolph to the ground from behind during the melee.



The league said Garrett will have to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell before his reinstatement is considered.

The Steelers and Browns organizations were also fined $250,000 each.