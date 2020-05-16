Brownlee Street shooting sends one person to the hospital

82°
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a reported shooting on 2700 block of Brownlee Street near College Drive, that sent one person to the hospital.

According to officials, the victim was transported to a hospital. It is said their condition is critical.

This is a developing story.

