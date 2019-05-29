90°
Brother's death prompts cancellation of Big Freedia's shows

1 year 4 months 1 day ago Thursday, January 25 2018 Jan 25, 2018 January 25, 2018 9:24 PM January 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW ORLEANS - Bounce artist Big Freedia has canceled her shows this weekend after her younger brother was shot and killed in New Orleans.
 
Freedia, in a statement, said her brother, 35-year-old Adam Ross, was killed "in a senseless act of violence" and would be canceling her shows scheduled Jan. 26 through Jan. 28.
 
Police reported the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in New Orleans' Central City neighborhood. Police said officers responded to a call of aggravated battery by shooting and found the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk and "suffering from a gunshot wound to the head."
 
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office confirmed Ross' identity Thursday.
 
No arrests have been made, but investigators say they're gathering evidence to identify a suspect and motive.
 
Freedia's hit reality docu-series, Big Freedia Bounces Back, is in its sixth season on Fuse.

