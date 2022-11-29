Man caught in the middle of gun battle at Tiger Truck Stop lucky to be alive

IBERVILLE PARISH- A man is lucky to be alive after his window was shot out during a gun battle at the Tiger Truck Stop late Thanksgiving night.

Vijay Sundar was sitting in his truck when shots rang out in the area.

"We heard ten gun shots. One after another. I feel very lucky to be alive right now, that was a bullet that was just inches away from my head," Sundar told WBRZ Monday.

A stray bullet hit the backseat of his car, leaving shattered glass in the floorboards.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office has not said what started the gun battle. Deputies said 29-year-old Demore Debose was killed.

His brother, Freddie Debose was released from the hospital and arrested Monday on murder charges.

Deputies said Freddie Debose is responsible for his brother's killing because he shot first during the gunfight on Thanksgiving night. He faces several charges including second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Deputies also arrested 42-year-old Timothy Washington over the weekend. It's unclear what charges he will face.

Sundar now has bubble wrap on one of the broken windows. The owner of the truck stop has arranged to pay for the damages.

"I'm definitely grateful to my guardian angels," Sundar said.