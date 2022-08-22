Latest Weather Blog
Brother of former NFL cornerback allegedly shot, killed Texas youth football coach after 'score dispute'
DALLAS, Texas - A youth football coach was shot and killed during an argument about the referees, police say—witnesses say the shooter was the brother of a former NFL player.
Yaqub Talib, brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, was coaching a youth football team on Aug. 20 when there was a "disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew," according to arrest documents. The disagreement led to Yaqub allegedly shooting and killing Mike Hickmon, another coach in the youth league.
Police named Yaqub Talib as the suspect, WFAA reports, but more information about his involvement in the shooting was not released.
Hickmon is remembered as a great coach, father, teammate, and leader.
Trending News
Following his brother's arrest, Aqib Talib stepped away from his job with Amazon as a Thursday Night Football pregame contributor.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Rep. charged with DWI; spotted doing burnouts, speeding near LSU campus
-
Police arrest suspect who shot at responding officers Monday morning
-
Passenger dies after driver lost control on Airline Highway, crashed into underpass...
-
Sheriff: 18-year-old shot and killed in St. Francisville Saturday night
-
Denham Springs man killed in crash has organs donated to save others
Sports Video
-
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, and playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
-
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning