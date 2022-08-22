Brother of former NFL cornerback allegedly shot, killed Texas youth football coach after 'score dispute'

DALLAS, Texas - A youth football coach was shot and killed during an argument about the referees, police say—witnesses say the shooter was the brother of a former NFL player.

Yaqub Talib, brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, was coaching a youth football team on Aug. 20 when there was a "disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew," according to arrest documents. The disagreement led to Yaqub allegedly shooting and killing Mike Hickmon, another coach in the youth league.

Police named Yaqub Talib as the suspect, WFAA reports, but more information about his involvement in the shooting was not released.

Hickmon is remembered as a great coach, father, teammate, and leader.

Following his brother's arrest, Aqib Talib stepped away from his job with Amazon as a Thursday Night Football pregame contributor.