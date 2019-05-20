83°
Broken gas line partially closes Perkins Road Monday
BATON ROUGE - Officials say a ruptured gas line shut down multiple lanes on Perkins Road Monday afternoon.
Fire officials reported the break around 3:30 p.m. on Perkins Road near Congress Boulevard. The leak briefly shut down both eastbound lanes.
Both lanes have since reopened.
