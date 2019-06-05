81°
Latest Weather Blog
Broken-down truck blocks westbound traffic on Sunshine Bridge for hours
SORRENTO - A stalled vehicle blocked westbound traffic on the Sunshine Bridge for hours Wednesday morning.
The breakdown was first reported around 8 a.m. on the bridge's sole westbound lane. Only one lane has been open in past months due to ongoing roadwork.
Broken down 18-wheeler shuts down Sunshine Bridge westbound, tow on scene. pic.twitter.com/heLYdQrKGp— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) June 5, 2019
According to DOTD, the roadway reopened just before 11 a.m. Some congestion is still being reported in the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former OLOL Foundation head faces federal charges in embezzlement scheme
-
BRPD unit damaged after crashing into pole during overnight chase
-
Nicholson, Brightside intersection work to last through the year
-
Fired OLOL Foundation president will plead guilty to fraud, money laundering
-
Deputies investigating deadly double shooting at O'Neal Lane apartment