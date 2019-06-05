Broken-down truck blocks westbound traffic on Sunshine Bridge for hours

SORRENTO - A stalled vehicle blocked westbound traffic on the Sunshine Bridge for hours Wednesday morning.

The breakdown was first reported around 8 a.m. on the bridge's sole westbound lane. Only one lane has been open in past months due to ongoing roadwork.

Broken down 18-wheeler shuts down Sunshine Bridge westbound, tow on scene. pic.twitter.com/heLYdQrKGp — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) June 5, 2019

According to DOTD, the roadway reopened just before 11 a.m. Some congestion is still being reported in the area.