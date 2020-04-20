Broadway actor has leg amputated following coronavirus complications

NEW YORK- An actor who starred in well-known Broadway musicals such as Waitress and Bullets Over Broadway has had his leg amputated due to complications associated with COVID-19.

Variety reports that 41-year-old Nick Cordero spent 18 days in ICU after being diagnosed with the virus.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, explained in an Instagram post, that doctors had given Cordero blood thinners to help with clotting in his leg, but the treatment caused internal bleeding in his intestines.

“They had him on blood thinners for the clotting and unfortunately the blood thinners were causing some other issues — blood pressure and some internal bleeding in his intestines. We took him off blood thinners but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg. So the right leg will be amputated today,” she said at that time.

Cordero was checked into the ICU on March 31 with trouble breathing and an initial diagnosis of pneumonia. After two tests for COVID-19 were negative, a third came back positive. Less than two weeks later, his health took a turn for the worst and he had to undergo emergency surgery.

“I got a phone call saying he had an infection in his lung that caused his fever to spike way above normal, which caused his blood pressure to drop and caused his heart to go into an irregular pattern,” Kloots had said in an Instagram Story on April 12. “He lost consciousness, he lost his pulse and they had to resuscitate him. It was very scary. They had a very hard time getting him back.”

Many people on Instagram are using the hashtag #WakeUpNick to show their support for the couple.

“I wish I could see him. Hold his hand. Touch his face. I do believe this would help him wake up,” Kloots wrote on her Instagram Story.

Cordero is originally from Canada and was nominated for a Tony Award in 2014.