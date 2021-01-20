Brittany Brees says Drew played with several injuries Sunday in addition to broken ribs

NEW ORLEANS - In what may have been his final game, Saints quarterback Drew Brees played with multiple injuries that were previously unannounced in addition to other injuries he sustained earlier in the season.

Brees' wife, Brittany, revealed in an Instagram post Wednesday that the quarterback played with a torn rotator cuff and torn fascia in addition to the ribs and lung injuries that kept him from playing in four games midseason.

"This has been the hardest year of our lives, yet in some ways one of the best," Brees said in her post. "This year has shaped us and strengthened us. It has shown us what is truly important and what is not."

Brittany said she has been crying for days but is proud of her husband for his resilience. In the post, she wrote, "he did not complain once."

Finishing the post, she said although the year was hard, it was all part of God's plan.

“Your children have watched you handle it all with integrity, grace and the most amazing work ethic. We are so proud of you,” the post read.

Brees is projected to retire and work as a sports analyst in 2022.