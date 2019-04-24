82°
Britney Spears to fans: 'All is well' despite family stress
NEW YORK (AP) - Britney Spears says that though her family has been stressed lately, she's doing OK.
The pop star on Tuesday posted a video to her Instagram, telling her fans: "All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal."
In January, she said she was putting her career on hold for the sake of her father, who is sick. Earlier this month, Spears said she had decided to focus on self-care as she goes through a rough stretch.
In the caption of Tuesday's video post, Spears wrote that she "wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!"
"Don't believe everything you read and hear," she added.
