Britney Spears' manager resigns, claims Spears is retiring

A long-time member of Britney Spears' team says the internationally recognized entertainer is retiring and that's why he's tendered his resignation, CNN reports.

Spears’ first manager, Larry Rudolph, filed his formal resignation to Spears’ father, Jamie, and her co-conservator, Jodi Montgomery, Monday, saying he hadn’t spoken to the 39-year-old singer in two-and-a half years, which is when she went on an “indefinite work hiatus.”

Rudolph was the man who helped Spears score a six-album deal at the age of 16, and the singer's father reinstated Rudolph as her manager when he control of her finances as co-conservator.

His resignation letter said, in part, “Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire. As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”

Rudolph's decision to part ways with Spears comes less than two weeks after she made waves in the media by publicly calling the terms of her conservatorship “abusive” and comparing her father's treatment of her to that of a sex trafficker's with those under his control.

Spears' former manager now claims he played no part in the conservatorship. However, a report from the New Yorker claims it was Spears' father was reinstated Rudolph as the singer’s manager ahead of her 2009 “Circus” tour.

“I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together,” Rudolph wrote in his resignation letter.

“I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.”