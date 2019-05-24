79°
Latest Weather Blog
British Prime Minister Theresa May to step down as party leader June 7
LONDON (AP) - European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker says that he considers British Prime Minister Theresa May as "a woman of courage for whom he has great respect."
European Union spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said that Juncker watched May's announcement that she will step down as Conservative Party leader on June 7 "with emotion" and added it was "without personal joy."
She said Juncker will "equally respect and establish working relations" with May's successor. Britain currently faces an Oct. 31 deadline to leave the EU.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pots and Paddles: Annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival set for this weekend
-
Annual Baton Rouge Rock for Spots set for June 8
-
Trooper injured in overnight crash on I-10 West
-
Assumption Parish officials preparing for Morganza opening without major flood control structure...
-
Evacuated in 2011, Butte La Rose looking at spillway with new attitude