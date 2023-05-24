British PM calls for clean Brexit break

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May says that Britain plans to make a clean break from the European Union and not opt for "anything that leaves us half-in, half-out."



In a major speech today, May said Britain won't "hold on to bits of membership," nor seek associate or partial membership of the bloc.



She says Britain will forge a "new and equal partnership" with Europe.



Britons voted to leave the EU in a referendum in June.



Setting out her vision for Britain, May said she wanted her country to emerge "stronger, fairer, more united and more outward-looking than before."



She also said that Britain's parliament will get to vote on a final Brexit deal.