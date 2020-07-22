91°
Britain's Prince Philip, 99, makes rare public appearance

Source: AP
By: Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - Britain’s Prince Philip has made a rare public appearance in attending a military ceremony at Windsor Castle to transfer a long-held ceremonial role to his daughter-in-law Camilla.

The 99-year-old Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, has been Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles since 2007. He has served in the same role for earlier regiments that have made up the infantry unit since the 1950s.

Camilla, Prince Charles’ wife, has been welcomed as the regiment’s new colonel-in-chief in a separate ceremony. Philip retired from public duties in 2017. He was pictured at Windsor Castle with the queen to mark his birthday in June.

