Britain frees 12 detained after London attack
LONDON - British police say all 12 people who were arrested in the early hours after the weekend London Bridge attack have been released without charge.
All were detained Sunday in the Barking district of east London. Police say the area was home to the two attackers who have been publicly identified: 27-year-old Khuram Butt and 30-year-old Rachid Redouane.
That pair and a third attacker whose name has not been released were shot dead by police after they rammed pedestrians with a van on the bridge late Saturday and then stabbed people in the nearby Borough Market. Seven people were killed and dozens wounded.
London's Metropolitan Police force said Monday that it had freed without charge the seven women and five men aged between 19 and 60 who were arrested at two addresses in Barking.
