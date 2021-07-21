Brisbane selected as host of 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Brisbane, Australia

The 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games will take place in the Australian city of Brisbane.

The decision was approved Wednesday during an International Olympic Committee (IOC) session, CNN reports.

Though Australia has hosted the Olympic Games twice, once in Melbourne in 1956 and again in Sydney in 2000, this will be the first time Brisbane is granted the honor.

The Australian city, home to about 2.5 million people, is the bustling capital of the Australian state of Queensland, which is also known as the "Sunshine State" for its tropical and sub-tropical climates.

Situated inside a peninsula of the Brisbane River, the city is one of the oldest in the country and is known for its metropolitan yet laid-back character.

Typically believed to be a bit quieter than Sydney and Melbourne, the region is likely to experience an increasing wave of visitors and media attention as the 2032 Games approach.

The Olympics are slated to run from July 23-August 8, with the Paralympic Games taking place from August 24-September 5, across 37 venues.

Brisbane and the surrounding area are on track to host or co-host a variety of sporting events in the next few years. These include the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, the 2022 UCI Road World Championships in cycling, and the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in soccer.