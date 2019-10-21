Brightside Lane closing for RxR crossing work - get ready

BATON ROUGE - Expect significant delays next week as crews begin reworking the railroad crossing on Brightside near the busy Nicholson intersection.

The re-designed intersection will add left turn lanes, a new track crossing, asphalt, and signals.

DOTD announced Brightside Ln. will be closed at the tracks from Monday, October 28th at 7:00 AM until Friday, November 22nd at 5:00 PM. Local traffic within the closure will be permitted at all times, DOTD said.

Alternate routes are strongly advised: Detour using Ben Hur Rd. to River Rd. then back to Brightside Ln. Also Gourrier Ave. to River Rd. down to Brightside Ln.

Earlier this summer, DOTD told WBRZ the entire project may be finished by the end of the year.