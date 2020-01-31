51°
Brief power outage impacts two Ascension Parish schools

Friday, January 31 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
ASCENSION PARISH - On Friday morning, a brief power outage left Gonzales Middle School and East Ascension High in the dark. 

According to Entergy's outage map, just over 800 area customers along S. Burnside Avenue were impacted by the outage. 

The outages have since been resolved and as of 9:13 a.m., school representatives reassured the public that electricity was on it's way to being restored. 

