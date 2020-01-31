51°
Latest Weather Blog
Brief power outage impacts two Ascension Parish schools
ASCENSION PARISH - On Friday morning, a brief power outage left Gonzales Middle School and East Ascension High in the dark.
According to Entergy's outage map, just over 800 area customers along S. Burnside Avenue were impacted by the outage.
The outages have since been resolved and as of 9:13 a.m., school representatives reassured the public that electricity was on it's way to being restored.
Gonzales Middle & @EA_High_School are experiencing power outages that are impacting areas in the City of Gonzales. Everyone is safe & school is proceeding with modifications.— Ascension Schools (@APSB_official) January 31, 2020
We expect the power issues to be resolved shortly & plan to proceed with a normal day at both schools.