Brief manhunt in Livingston Parish ends in runaway inmate's capture

DENHAM SPRINGS - A work release inmate's short-lived dash for freedom came to an end after a search in Livingston Parish Friday evening.

Witnesses first reported a large law enforcement on Buddy Ellis Road near Juban Road around 6 o'clock. The sheriff's office confirmed deputies had taken the back into custody soon after.

No other details about the inmate were immediately made available.