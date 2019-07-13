Bridge over Little Sandy Creek reopens after repairs

ZACHARY - City workers reopened a bridge in East Baton Rouge Parish Friday, one month ahead of schedule.

The Department of Transportation reopened the Port Hudson Pride Road Bridge over Little Sandy Creek near Zachary Friday morning.

In June, Engineers said some of the support timbers were rotting, and it needed to be evaluated and repaired.

The Department of Public Works originally said the bridge could take three months to check, fix, and reopen.

The Port Hudson Pride Road Bridge is located between Reames Rd and Edwards Rd.