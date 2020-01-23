Bridge closure in Point Coupee due to accident involving 18-wheeler

POINTE COUPEE - On Thursday morning, the Krotz Springs/Lottie area experienced severe traffic congestion due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler on U.S. 190/Ronald Reagan Hwy.

The accident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. and resulted in a temporary closure of U.S. 190 East, just past LA 975 (on the bridge past Krotz Springs).

Officials say hazmat is not involved, but have yet to report whether the accident caused any injuries.

Click here or follow @wbrztraffic for the latest traffic updates.

