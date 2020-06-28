92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bridge City Man Killed in Jefferson Parish Crash

5 hours 29 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, June 28 2020 Jun 28, 2020 June 28, 2020 10:08 AM June 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

TERRYTOWN -Earlier yesterday evening, Louisiana State Police began investigating a single vehicle fatality crash on LA 23 at Wall Blvd which occurred at approximately 8:10 pm. The crash took the life of 69-year-old John Bonvillain of Bridge City.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Bonvillain was driving a 2017 Dodge Caravan southbound on LA 23 near the intersection of Wall Blvd.

For reasons still under investigation, Bonvilllain’s Caravan traveled off the roadway to the left and continued to travel through numerous parking lots where he came to rest. Despite wearing a seatbelt, Bonvillain sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

This crash is an active and ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days