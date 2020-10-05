Bridge Center sponsors October job fair, beginning Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Since March, millions of Americans continue to join the worldwide struggle of securing reliable employment amid the COVID-19 health crisis, and in Baton Rouge, the Bridge Center has announced its intentions to assist locals who are looking for a job.

The Bridge Center is helping by means of a three day long job fair that will take place at the Bridge Center on Tuesday, October 6 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 7 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Thursday, October 8 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The job fair will be held at 728 North Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

Although walk-in's are welcomed, those who can make an appointment in advance are encouraged to do so. Click here to set an appointment.

The Bridge Center is an independent nonprofit whose primary function is to assist East Baton Rouge Parish residents with mental health conditions.