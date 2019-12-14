Bridge back open, but traffic backed up

BATON ROUGE - Your morning commute isn't off to a good start this week, with traffic backed-up to the I-10/I-12 split following an accident on the new Mississippi River Bridge.

The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. Hazmat was called to the scene to clean-up diesel leaking from an 18-wheeler. Two lanes are closed while authorities deal with the accident.

The accident was cleared by 8:45 a.m., but traffic continues to crawl at the time of this post.

No word on any injuries.