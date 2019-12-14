47°
Bridge back open, but traffic backed up

4 years 11 months 4 weeks ago Monday, December 15 2014 Dec 15, 2014 December 15, 2014 8:05 AM December 15, 2014 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter Robinson

BATON ROUGE - Your morning commute isn't off to a good start this week, with traffic backed-up to the I-10/I-12 split following an accident on the new Mississippi River Bridge.

The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. Hazmat was called to the scene to clean-up diesel leaking from an 18-wheeler. Two lanes are closed while authorities deal with the accident.

The accident was cleared by 8:45 a.m., but traffic continues to crawl at the time of this post.

No word on any injuries.

 

