Brick walls of Baton Rouge club collapsed Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are responded to a club on North Street Sunday afternoon that collapsed.
Around 4:15 p.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department received a call in reference to Herson's Private Club located at 3457 North Street near N. Acadian Thruway.
According to a report, the front half of the building collapsed. The cause of the collapse is undetermined.
The building owner says that the has been vacant since the COVID-19 pandemic.
A search dog was called to the scene as a precaution and did not detect anyone inside of the building.
The entire building was brought down.
