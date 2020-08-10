Brick walls of Baton Rouge club collapsed Sunday

78°
Sunday, August 09 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are responded to a club on North Street Sunday afternoon that collapsed.

Around 4:15 p.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department received a call in reference to Herson's Private Club located at 3457 North Street near N. Acadian Thruway.

According to a report, the front half of the building collapsed. The cause of the collapse is undetermined.

The building owner says that the has been vacant since the COVID-19 pandemic.

A search dog was called to the scene as a precaution and did not detect anyone inside of the building.

The entire building was brought down.

