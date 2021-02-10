60°
Brian Thomas inks with LSU amid hush hush recruitment

1 hour 1 minute 16 seconds ago Tuesday, February 09 2021 Feb 9, 2021 February 09, 2021 11:47 PM February 09, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

On Tuesday, Walker's Brian Thomas signed with LSU ending his two year long recruitment. The 4 star wide out chose the Tigers over Alabama and Texas A&M among a laundry list of others but the real accomplishment is that even with the publicity that came with being a top tier recruit, he was able to keep his choice close to the chest until the very end.

