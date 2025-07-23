Brian Kelly to speak to Rotary Club of Baton Rouge ahead of fourth season coaching Tigers

BATON ROUGE — With a little over a month out from the regular season, LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly is speaking to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

Kelly, entering his fourth year as LSU's head coach, is expected to provide updates on the team's progress going into its season opener against Clemson in South Carolina.

LSU has a record of 29-11 under Brian Kelly, ending last season with a 9-4 record. Kelly initially signed a 10-year contract with the university.

Earlier this month at SEC Media Days, Kelly emphasized that starting 1-0 is a top priority for the Tigers in the Saturday, Aug. 30, opener, a game that will air live on WBRZ.

Kelly will speak to Rotary at Tiger Stadium at noon. WBRZ will livestream Kelly's appearance on YouTube and Facebook.