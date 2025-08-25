91°
Brian Kelly gives update to LSU's progress ahead of Clemson season opener on Saturday

1 hour 32 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, August 25 2025 Aug 25, 2025 August 25, 2025 10:38 AM August 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU kicks off the football season on Saturday with a matchup against Clemson in South Carolina. 

Coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media after practice on Monday to address the team's preparation as he enters his fourth year as head coach. Under Kelly, the Tigers have lost every season opener. 

LSU plays Clemson at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday on Channel 2.

