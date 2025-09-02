Brian Kelly speaks to media as Tigers enter Week 2 undefeated for first time during his coaching tenure

BATON ROUGE — Fresh off a Labor Day weekend win over Clemson, ending a five-year streak of season opener losses, LSU football head coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media about the now 1-0 Tigers on Tuesday.

The Tigers beat the Clemson Tigers on the road 17-10 on Saturday, starting the season with the first opener win of the Kelly era.

The Bayou Bengals will now move into a three-week home game stretch starting with Saturday's matchup against Louisiana Tech, before games against Southeastern Louisiana and Florida.

Watch the news conference here: