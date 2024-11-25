Brian Kelly addresses media after Vanderbilt win, ahead of final regular season game against Oklahoma

BATON ROUGE — After ending a three-game losing streak in its penultimate game against Vanderbilt, LSU brings its regular season to a close this weekend with a visit from the Oklahoma Sooners.

Head coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Monday to discuss the win over the Commodores and to preview this week's upcoming Tiger Stadium matchup against the Sooners on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

"A much needed win, but a win that our players really took full accountability (for) during the week," Kelly said. "And when you have a team that leads from the inside out, you see that performance on the field."

Kelly praised the defense's ability to limit Commodore quarterback Diego Pavia to only 13 completions. Despite this, Pavia still racked up nearly 190 passing yards, his second best this season.

Kelly was also proud of his offense, saying that three players on the offense have over 50 receptions and that quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has the second-most passing touchdowns in the SEC. Kicker Damien Ramos also set a school record for consecutive PATs with 121.

"That should not be overlooked," Kelly said.

The win over Vanderbilt came just days after former LSU commit Bryce Underwood chose the Michigan Wolverines over the Tigers. Underwood's name was not directly mentioned by Kelly or the media, but the coach did field questions on losing the 5-star player, looking optimistically towards the future of the team and recovery from any potential personnel losses.

"The overall roster is more important than one particular position," Kelly said.

The Tigers are 7-4 following the 24-17 win and are currently unranked in the latest Associated Press poll. Oklahoma is coming off a 24-3 win against Alabama. Across the SEC, teams went down, with ranked teams Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M all losing to unranked opponents.