79°
Latest Weather Blog
Brian Kelly: 'A lot of work to do' ahead of LSU's 2025 season
BATON ROUGE - This week was the first week of spring practice for the LSU Tigers ahead of the 2025 football season.
Head Coach Brian Kelly hosted a media conference Wednesday explaining what fans can expect and look forward to this season.
He said the team has "a lot of work to do" but that he is optimistic about the team's roster and depth.
Kelly spent a lot of time talking about the newest addition to the team, Kyle Williams, the Tigers' new defensive line coach. There was some concern about the turnover rate in that position, but Kely said Williams was looking to "settle in" somewhere and that he was excited to see the way Williams engaged with the players at today's practice.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman allegedly going twice the speed limit arrested for crash that left...
-
2une In Previews: Athlete from around the world compete in Cajun Classic...
-
BRPD searching for two people who robbed driver at gunpoint at Airline...
-
Woman sought after stealing merchandise out of store in Franklin, police say
-
Man wanted for stealing from a Zachary convenience store, police say