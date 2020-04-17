Brian Dennehy, star of Tommy Boy and other iconic films, dies at 81

Brian Dennehy, star of the 1995 comedy Tommy Boy and winner of two Tonys passed away Wednesday night at the age of 81.

His daughter, Elizabeth tweeted the sad news on Thursday, explaining that her father's death was not related to COVID-19, but from natural causes.

It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related. Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends. pic.twitter.com/ILyrGpLnc3 — Elizabeth Dennehy (@dennehyeliza) April 16, 2020

The well-known actor appeared in films such as First Blood and Cocoon, and in numerous television roles including Dynasty and Death of a Salesman.

Dennehy is survived by his wife, Jennifer and five children.