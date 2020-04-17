52°
Brian Dennehy, star of Tommy Boy and other iconic films, dies at 81

1 hour 29 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, April 17 2020 Apr 17, 2020 April 17, 2020 6:07 AM April 17, 2020 in News
Source: Variety
By: WBRZ Staff
Brian Dennehy, star of the 1995 comedy Tommy Boy and winner of two Tony Awards passed away Wednesday, April 15 at the age of 81. Photo: Henry Lamb

Brian Dennehy, star of the 1995 comedy Tommy Boy and winner of two Tonys passed away Wednesday night at the age of 81.

His daughter, Elizabeth tweeted the sad news on Thursday, explaining that her father's death was not related to COVID-19, but from natural causes.

 

The well-known actor appeared in films such as First Blood and Cocoon, and in numerous television roles including Dynasty and Death of a Salesman. 

Dennehy is survived by his wife, Jennifer and five children. 

