Brian Allen becomes first active NFL player to test positive for COVID-19

Brian Allen, the brother of former Saints player Jack Allen, has become the first active NFL member to test positive for COVID-19. Photo: ESPN

LOS ANGELES, CA - Brian Allen of the L.A. Rams has become the first active NFL player to test positive for novel coronavirus.

The Rams confirmed the news Wednesday evening, adding that the 24-year-old center experienced slight symptoms and now is feeling much better.

According to ESPN, Allen was spending his offseason at the Rams' training facility to undergo rehabilitation treatment on a knee injury when he began to feel symptoms three weeks ago.

The facility was subsequently closed for two weeks and given a thorough cleaning.

Players in need of rehabilitation are expected to return to the facility this week.

Allen told reporters his symptoms included sore throat, fatigue, headache, as well as loss of smell and taste. But he added that he's now feeling much better.

Allen, whose older brother Jack signed with the New Orleans Saints from 2016 to 2017, is preparing for his third season with the NFL.