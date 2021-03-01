BRG to receive largest Pfizer vaccine shipment this week

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge General will be happy and busy this week as they will receive their largest shipment of Pfizer vaccines on Monday or Tuesday.

This large shipment will allow staff to triple the number of appointments at the Mid City location.

“I was so excited, I said yes we can vaccinate more people because our goal is to get as many shots into people’s arms as soon as possible,” said Dr. Raneesha Ford, the Director of Pharmacy Services.

BRG normally gets in between 900-1,300 doses each week, but this week, they’ll get 2,000 doses.

The state as a whole has been allocated more vaccines. Those getting them have already been notified.

“We were very excited to put things in motion, to make those phone calls to those individuals and say, hey we have not forgotten about you, and the time is now,” said Dr. Ford.

This supply is much needed being that the waiting list at BRG has thousands of people on it.

“We even have individuals who come to our vaccine clinics without an appointment just to see if there are any extra doses at the end of the day,” said Dr. Ford.

Dr. Ford hopes the extra vaccines turn into a new trend.

“We actually hope it increases even more than the 2,000 doses. At the Mid City locations we are prepared to administer 5,000 doses a week,” said Dr. Ford.

More vaccines mean fewer people waiting to schedule an appointment.

“We just continue to roll down that list until that list is at zero. That’s the goal,” said Dr. Ford.

In total, BRG has administered 13,140 vaccines.