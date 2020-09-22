BRG's upcoming 'Mammos & Mimosas' annual event to combine health with brunch, bubbly

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge General is hosting its annual 'Mammos & Mimosas' event that combines mammograms with brunch and bubbly.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at BRG's Bluebonnet Blvd. campus. It is open to women 40 years of age or older who have not had a mammogram within the last year.

Mammograms will be conducted by technicians from BRG's Women's Center. The exams will also include clinical breast exams from a BRG physician.

Face coverings must be worn throughout the event.

The medical center says each guest will receive a mimosa, a brunch certificate to Bistro Byronz, and a bag full of goodies. In addition to the exams, guests will also be able to shop with local retailers, enjoy live music, and a buffet.

Baton Rouge General released the following information on women's health:

Women in the U.S. have a 1-in-8 lifetime risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer. Mammograms can help find or detect breast cancer early, even before a lump can be felt. It’s even more important now as the pandemic has many people delaying healthcare out of fear of contracting COVID, including mammograms. Annual mammograms are recommended for women ages 40 and older who do not have a family history of breast cancer.

To register, visit BRGeneral.org/mammos.