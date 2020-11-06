BRG brings annual holiday light display back with new safety guidelines in attempt to spread joy, not germs

BRG Holiday Lights

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General (BRG) has found a way to bring holiday cheer to the capital area despite coronavirus-related restrictions and closures.

Merry, bright, and not a health hazard in sight. The hospital will host its annual "Holiday Lights" event on the BRG lawn, which sits on the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue.

The hospital is in the process of transforming its lawn into a winter wonderland, which organizers say takes about three weeks.

The extravagant display includes over 1000,000 lights, a 40-foot-tall mega tree, "singing trees" that stand 25 feet tall and are synchronized to music, giant, larger than life ornaments that attendees can walk through, and more.

BRG welcomes the community to drive by or stroll through the exhibit, but some paths are narrow, meaning guests will have to mask up.

In an attempt to spread cheer without spreading germs, BRG asks visitors to wear a face covering, social distance, and avoid bringing food or beverages. Organizers say sanitization stations will be available and a limited capacity will be enforced.

"We won't have those big family nights where we have snow and Santa and the food trucks, but the lights will be on and we will allow people to come out with their families as long as they follow the guidelines we've set up," Vice President of Marketing and Communications at BRG Meghan Parrish said.

Parrish says the lawn is a large space, big enough for 200-250 people to visit at a time.

"Last year we had 15,000 people come out so we know with those kind of numbers it's easy to spread any kind of virus so we're trying to keep people safe," Parrish said.

The event was a top priority this year as BRG's CEO Edgardo Tenreiro says, "We think the holiday season, especially this year, is essential and a much-needed boost to our entire community, especially our patients, and the hospital staff, first responders, physicians, nurses and clinicians who cared for them in 2020."

Though things will be different, organizers say guests can still expect a fun and festive experience.

The larger than life displays will be ready for enjoyment on Friday, November 20th, and will be open until New Year's Eve nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The event is free and parking will be made available on site. For more details, visit BRG's website by clicking here.