82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRFD works two accidental fires overnight in the Capital City

2 hours 24 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, June 23 2022 Jun 23, 2022 June 23, 2022 5:45 AM June 23, 2022 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department worked two accidental fires overnight in the Capital City.

The first call came in around 10 p.m. when firefighters were called to the 2400 block of Aubin Ln. for a fire at a townhome. When they got to the residence they could see flames coming from the carport.

The resident arrived home while firefighters were battling the blaze. They told fire officials that they were cooking on the grill but had to leave the home. The grill ended up being too close to combustible materials causing the fire.

Nearly an hour later, just after 11:30 p.m., at the 9300 block of Southmoor drive, firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke & flames coming from the front of the home. Thankfully, the two people in the home were able to get out of the residence safely.

Fire investigators say the blaze started on the stove in the kitchen after a pot was left unattended.

Trending News

No injuries were reported at either fire.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days